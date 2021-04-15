Does Public Criticism Of Players By Coaches Motivate Them? Here's What Irfan Pathan Thinks

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has started his IPL 2021 on a high note as he played an explosive inning of 72 runs off just 38 balls against Chennai Super Kings. Prithvi Shaw's performance came after Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting before his arrival criticised his approach when he was struggling in IPL 2020. Now, India's former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has commented that whether the public criticism of Ricky Ponting actually helped or motivated Shaw to bring his A-game against the Chennai Super Kings.

Irfan Pathan during a discussion at the ESPNcricinfo said, "I think it depends on the age of the player and the management-what they are doing? Are they backing the players or not. If they are not backing just criticising then you are losing the player. SO, if you are criticising and then backing the player all good for me. But, I think if the players are younger like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw they are upto the criticism. They have done really well. Because they know as a youngster they will be backed compared to some 35-years old. So, if the players are younger criticism is fair enough as long as they are getting support from the management."

Before Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting arrived in India he talked about Prithvi Shaw's poor run during the IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed that Prithvi Shaw refused to bat in the nets when he hit a bad patch in the last IPL. "...he had an interesting theory on his batting last year - when he's not scoring runs, he won't bat, and when he is scoring runs, he wants to keep batting all the time," Ponting told 'cricket.com.au' as his side geared for the event starting April 9 in Chennai.

"He had four or five games where he made under 10 and I'm telling him, 'We have to go to the nets and work out (what's wrong)', and he looked me in the eye and said, 'No, I'm not batting today'. I couldn't really work that out," Ponting had said.

RR vs DC at Wankhede Stadium

Coming to the IPL 2021, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15. Rajasthan Royals faced a disappointing 4-run defeat in their opening match against Punjab Kings while Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive win against Chennai. In the 22 matches played between these two teams, both RR and DC have won 11 games each in the history of IPL. However, it will be really important for both teams to perform to their best of abilities in this opening phase of IPL 2021.

(Image Credits: PTI/IPL Twitter)