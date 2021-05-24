Does Shikhar Dhawan Want An India's Got Talent Audition? Fans Amazed With Batsman's Post

India's dynamic opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan looked in magnificent form during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, where he was also the Orange Cap holder before the edition was suspended. After the postponement of the latest edition of the flagship T20 competition, the southpaw is enjoying time off the game at his Gurugram apartment. The champion cricketer recently surprised fans by sharing a video of him playing the flute on his balcony.

Shikhar Dhawan impresses fans with his musical talent

While the swashbuckling batter has often enthraled cricket enthusiasts with his lion-hearted performances with the bat, it was his skill with the flute that wowed fans this time around. The 35-year-old had recently taken to his Instagram account to share a video of him playing the musical instrument. It was a treat for the fans for his followers to see their favourite cricketing star playing the tune of a famous song by the late Jagjit Singh. Dhawan succeeded in impressing netizens with his performance and they appreciated the left-hander in the comments section. Interestingly, the batsman has taken training from a veteran Indian flute player since the last 3 years.

Shikhar Dhawan donation for corona

A number of cricket stars have extended their support through various means amid the ongoing health crisis in India. Shikhar Dhawan had also done his bit by pledging to donate INR 20 lakh. Mission Oxygen, to help hospitals and patients procure oxygen equipment. Moreover, he had also mentioned that he would give any amount earned from post-match awards to the organization. The Shikhar Dhawan donation for corona also includes the oxygen concentrators that he has donated to Gurugram police for COVID-19 relief work.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 journey

The IPL veteran is plying his trade for the Delhi Capitals team in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. The talented lit up the tournament with some stunning performances with the bat. He emerged to be the most prolific run-scored in the competition before its postponement. Shikhar Dhawan had amassed 380 runs in 8 matches in IPL 2021 along with three half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan stats in international cricket

The Shikhar Dhawan stats in international cricket make up for a staggering read as the opener has proved his mettle across formats over the years. In 34 Test matches, the opener has scored 2315 runs, while in the ODI format, he has 5977 runs from 142 matches. In the T20I format, Dhawan has 1673 runs to his name from 65 matches which include 11 fifties.

Shikhar Dhawan house information

The opening batsman also has two houses. The cricketer owns a house each in Gurugram and Melbourne. Here is a look at Shikhar Dhawan house based in Gurugram.

