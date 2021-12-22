Does Virat Kohli Drink Black Water? India Test Captain Answers Most Searched Questions

In a fun and hilarious interaction with one of his main sponsors Puma, the Indian Test cricket team's skipper Virat Kohli answered some of the most searched questions about him, while he is on helium. Kohli answered some of the most searched questions related to him while he inhaled helium. Helium, when inhaled, causes a person's voice to become very high pitched and squeaky, almost cartoonish, so when Kohli answered the questions it was quite hilarious.

The questions ranged from whether he owned a private jet and if Virat Kohli drinks black water, to whether he was in the show Money Heist or if he can speak Punjabi. Here are the questions that he answered as well as his witty but honest replies, while his voice was hilariously altered owing to helium:

What does Virat Kohli do?

"I play cricket."

What is Virat Kohli's customer care number?

"You can call me on 181818. But I hope you don't."

Does Virat Kohli own a private jet?

"No, that's a rumour. I don't have a private jet."

He then exclaimed while laughing that he does not remember how his voice sounds normally "I don't remember how I talk!"

Does Virat Kohli drink black water?

"I've tried it a few times but I don't drink it regularly. But we do drink alkaline water."

Was Virat Kohli good in his studies?

"I was decent I would say. But I wasn't a topper or anything."

What is Virat Kohli doing right now?

"I'm shooting for Puma," he said as the Puma mascot walked from behind him to which he reacted and said, "Billi pata nahi kahan sai aa jati hai," which means "I don't know where the black cat came from."

Was Virat Kohli in Money Heist?

"No, I was not in Money Heist. I do look like that professor but no I wasn't."

Can Virat Kohli speak in Punjabi?

"Yes I can," he said before speaking a few lines in Punjabi which translate to: "I speak in Punjabi. I listen to Punjabi music. I am Punjabi."

Kohli is currently in South Africa, preparing to lead Team India for the upcoming three-match Test series against the Proteas. The first Test match is scheduled to start on December 26.

