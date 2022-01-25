'Doesn't Have Level Of Maturity Yet': Gambhir Wants Indian Player To Be Dropped From ODIs

India lost all three matches of the ODI series against South Africa a few days back and it was a dismal performance from most of the players. Kolkata Knight Rider's all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer made his ODI debut for Team India in South Africa but his performances left a lot to be desired. According to former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, Venkatesh Iyer needs to be dropped from the ODI team because he does not have the maturity needed to play at that level. He said that Iyer should be only considered for T20 cricket for now if he was selected based on his IPL performances.

"I feel he should only be considered for T20 cricket. Because he doesn't have that level of maturity yet. He has been given an opportunity to play international level after watching him in only 7-8 IPL matches. If you are going by IPL performances, then play him in T20 cricket. ODI is a completely different ball game and a completely different beast," said Gautam Gambhir on Star Sports.

Iyer scored just two runs in seven balls in the first ODI against South Africa and was not given the opportunity to ball. In the second ODI, he did slightly better and managed to get 22 runs on the boards in 33 balls and bowled five overs in which he conceded 28 runs at an economy of 5.60. In the final ODI, he was rested for Deepak Chahar who did really well as he scored a half-century and even took two wickets.

Iyer should be considered for T20s only says Gambhir

Gambhir then added that Iyer opened in the IPL for KKR and suddenly he's been asked to play in the middle order for Team India. He then said if the team wants him to play in the middle order then his IPL franchise needs to be told to play him in the middle. He then finally said that Iyer should only be considered for T20s that too as an opener.

"Iyer had opened in IPL, now he is playing in the middle order. Send him back. If you are considering him for ODI cricket then tell his IPL franchise to play him in the middle order. But I feel he should be kept for T20s only, that too only as an opener if he plays at that position in IPL."

Image: PTI/@BCCI/Twitter