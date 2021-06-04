DOHS Vs PAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Dhaka Premier League T20

Match 16 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Old DOHS Sports Club and the Partex Sporting Club on June 5. The 16th match in the 3rd round is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Here’s the DOHS vs PAR Dream11 prediction including the player record and the DOHS vs PAR Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Old DOHS Sports Club and the Partex Sporting Club are currently in the 8th and 11th position of the DPL points table respectively after the 2nd Round. Both the teams will be looking for their first win in the Dhaka T20 league in the upcoming match. The Partex Sporting Club are expected to win due to their all-round performance in the last match.

DOHS vs PAR player record

From the DOHS team, Rakibul Hasan would be the player to look out for as he took 2 wickets in the last match with an economy of 3.33 per over. He will be the bowler to consider in the fantasy league team. DOHS captain Mohaiminul Khan will also be a favourable pick due to his all-round ability which also saw him 2 wickets in the last match.

From the PAR team, captain Tasamul Haque is expected to be the most valuable player from the team since he scored 59 runs in the last match. He also scored points through his bowling ability, taking 3 wickets with his 3 over spell. All eyes will also be on Abbas Musa due to his brilliant knock of 64 runs in the last match.

Points table (After 2nd Round)#BDPDCL #BCB pic.twitter.com/UTLv11K295 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 3, 2021

Probable Playing XI for DOHS vs PAR Dream11 team

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman, Pritom Kumar (wk), Rakibul Islam, Anisul Islam Emon, Mohaiminul Khan (c), Abdur Rashid, Rakibal Hasan, Asaduzzaman Payel

Partex Sporting Club: Sayem Alam, Abbas Musa, Tasamul Haque (C), Shafiul Hayet, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali

Captain and Vice-captain selection for DOHS vs PAR best team

Captain – Tasamul Haque

Vice-captain – M. Khan

The favourable DOHS vs PAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – D. Ghosh

Batsmen – M. Hasan Joy, A. Islam Emon, A. Musa

All-rounders – N. Hossain Milon, Nihaduzzaman, Tasamul Haque (C), M. Khan (VC)

Bowlers - Shahbaz Chouhan, R. Hasan, A. Rashid

In the DOHS vs PAR best team prediction, the Partex Sporting Club are expected to have a slight edge. This caters to the DOHS vs PAR player record from the previous matches in the Dhaka Premier League. The DOHS vs PAR best team prediction can see the PAR team gain the 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter

Note: The DOHS vs PAR dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The DOHS vs PAR dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.