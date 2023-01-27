Indian batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav's last one year with the bat has been absolutely exceptional and he has produced many match winning innings while he has been at the crease. Surya has been getting praise from all around the world and the new name to the list is of the former Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting.

After being named as the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year and also being compared to the likes of AB de Villiers, Ponting's statement on Surya has once again given an hype to the discussion.

He’s probably doing it better than anyone’s ever done

Praising Surya Ponting said on ICC Review, “He’s probably doing it better than anyone’s ever done it right now. We talk about players that can score 360 degrees … some of the shots he’s hitting back behind the wicket-keeper and over fine leg are just remarkable."

Five or six years ago, he started doing that a lot in the IPL. He was very good at flicking the ball over deep-backward square and getting the ball over fine-leg. Surya’s now been able to hit short balls on the way up and flick short balls over the keeper’s head and they’re going for six, not just for four", Ponting said.

Ponting thinks that he hasn't seen any player like Surya who is so good innovation wise.

“I think innovation-wise, skill-wise, I haven’t seen a better player in the game. What it’s going to do as well, a lot of other players are going to try and do the things he’s doing and it’s going to add another level of skill to the T20 game all around the world", Ponting said.

Someone said during the IPL this year there are going to be guys who are going to try and do exactly the same as what Surya’s doing, and that’s going to be great for the game", Ponting added.

Suryakumar Yadav is now on the verge of beating England's batsman Dawid Malan's record of having the most ICC Player Ratings. Dawid Malan has the record of the highest player ratings with 915 rating points.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the backbone of the Indian batting line up in the T20 format and the way he is playing no one can stop to become the number one T20 batsman in the world.