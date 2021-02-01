DOL Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup Semi-Final 1 Preview

The Dolphins will take on the Cobras in the 1st semi-final match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The DOL vs CC match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The DOL vs CC live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Monday, February 1. Here, we take a look at DOL vs CC live scores, DOL vs CC match prediction and DOL vs CC playing 11.

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: DOL vs CC live match preview

The league stage is done and dusted and the stakes have just got higher for the four teams who have qualified for the semi-final encounter. Dolphins will enter the match after finishing the league stage unbeaten as well as topping the points table in Group A. Out of the 4 matches Dolphins won 2 matches, while the other two matches ended up on no result.

Just under 24 hours to the Momentum One Day Cup semi-final between @Hollywoodbets Dolphins and @CobrasCricket in @SENWES Park, Potchefstroom. Catch all the action live on @SuperSportTV Channel 212 from 09H45 pic.twitter.com/54Obothyh8 — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) January 31, 2021

On the other hand, Cape Cobras finished second on the points table in Group B. After 4 matches, Cape Cobras had 2 wins and 2 losses, collecting 10 points in total. They will be eager to perform well against a strong Dolphins side with a place in the finals at stake. This semi-final encounter promises to be an exciting contest and fans will also get to see a great contest between bat and ball.

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: Probable DOL vs CC playing 11

DOL: Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Kerwin Mungroo , Ottniel Baartman.

CC: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Imran Manack, Aviwe Mgijima, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Christiaan Jonker, Tony de Zorzi, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza (C).

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DOL vs CC Dream11 team

Janneman Malan

Grant Roelofsen

Pieter Malan

Ruan de Swardt

DOL vs CC match prediction: DOL vs CC Dream11 team

DOL vs CC live: DOL vs CC match prediction

As per our DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction, DOL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction, top picks and DOL vs CC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DOL vs CC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cobras Cricket / Twitter

