DOL Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup ODI Info

Dolphins will face Lions in Match 21 of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019/20. The DOL vs HL live match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban on Thursday, March 5 at 5:00 PM IST. Aaron Phangiso will captain Lions and Prenelan Subrayen will lead Dolphins in the DOL vs HL live match. Here is the DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction, DOL vs HL Dream11 team, DOL vs HL match prediction, DOL vs HL playing 11 and all other DOL vs HL live match.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction: DOL vs HL Playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs will be formed.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction - Dolphins:

Prenelan Subrayen (captain), Grant Roelofsen (wicketkeeper), Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Senuran Muthusamy, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Robbie Frylinck, Cody Chetty, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Lwandiswa Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, and Kerwin Mungroo.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction - Lions:

Aaron Phangiso (captain), Nicky van den Bergh (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Mangaliso Mosehle, Migael Pretorius, and Joshua Richards.

DOL vs HL Dream11 team: DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction

Here is the DOL vs HL Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Grant Roelofsen (captain), Ryan Rickelton (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Reeza Hendricks

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck, Delano Potgieter, Prenelan Subrayen

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon

Please keep in mind that the DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The DOL vs HL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction: DOL vs HL match prediction

Post our DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction, the Dolphins last match was against the Titans and they won by 35 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Sarel Erwee and Sibonelo Makhanya. Their best bowlers were Keshav Maharaj and Daryn Dupavillon. The Lions last played against Warriors and they won by nine runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Reeza Hendricks and Dominic Hendricks. Their best bowlers were Aaron Phangiso and Ayavuya Myoli.

The DOL vs HL live match can be expected to be won by Dolphins, according to our DOL vs HL match prediction.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction: DOL vs HL Live

In South Africa, the DOL vs HL live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the DOL vs HL live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no DOL vs HL live streaming available.

