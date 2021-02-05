DOL Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2021 Momentum One Day Cup Final Preview

The Lions will take on the Dolphins in the final match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The DOL vs HL match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The DOL vs HL live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, February 5. Here, we take a look at DOL vs HL live scores, DOL vs HL match prediction and DOL vs HL playing 11.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction: DOL vs HL live match preview

The match was earlier scheduled to be played on Thursday. But with an rain interruption taking place, the final will now be played on Friday. This should be a cracker of a match between two teams who topped their pool in the league stage.

The Highveld Lions topped Group B after winning 3 out of 4 matches to qualify easily for the knockout stage. The team has put up good performance throughout the tournament and would look to do the same in the final as well. Their last match against Knights got abandoned due to rain and they qualified for the Finals because of the highest pool rankings.

#MODCFinal | Match abandoned â›”ï¸



Our final match against @DolphinsCricket has been called off due to persistent rain.



We’re back tomorrow as there has been a reserve day scheduled tomorrow ( Friday 5 February 2020) #LionsCharge pic.twitter.com/60H5kVEkF6 — Imperial Lions (@LionsCricketSA) February 4, 2021

On the other hand, the Dolphins topped Group A with 2 wins, as their other pool games were abandoned due to the rain. In the semi-final, they defeated Cape Cobras by 3 wickets in a nail-biting contest. Their form has been excellent which is evident from the fact that are the only team to remain unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will look forward to keeping their unbeaten run intact. Playing in finals provide extra motivation for them as they look to get their hand on the trophy.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction: Probable DOL vs HL playing 11

DOL: Mangaliso Mosehle, Eathan Bosch, Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

HL: Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh, Nono Pongolo, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (c), Eldred Hawken.

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DOL vs HL Dream11 team

Senuran Muthusamy

Grant Roelofsen

Delano Potgieter

Dominic Hendricks

DOL vs HL match prediction: DOL vs HL Dream11 team

DOL vs HL live: DOL vs HL match prediction

As per our DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction, DOL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction, top picks and DOL vs HL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DOL vs HL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Imperial Lions / Twitter

