DOL Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; South African T20 Challenge 2021

The Dolphins will face the Highveld Lions in the 12th match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 24, 2021. Here is our DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction, DOL vs HL Dream11 team and DOL vs HL Dream11 top picks.

🚨 RESULT | @LionsCricketSA WIN BY 7 WICKETS



🦁 The Lions make it 3 wins from 3 matches to keep their streak alive#BetwayT20Challenge #LIOvKNI pic.twitter.com/oR4c2CoKT2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 23, 2021

DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The 12th match of the South Africa T20 Challenge promises to be a high octane clash between the two best teams in the fray right now. The Dolphins — currently the No. 1 team — will take on the Lions, who are second on the points table as of now. Both teams have remained undefeated in their three matches at the tournament so far and will be hoping to keep it that way as they look for direct qualification into the finals. With the competition so fierce at the top — two teams at 12 points and the Titans close behind with 8 — neither team will go down easy, promising an exciting match on Wednesday.

DOL vs HL live streaming details

The Dolphins vs Lions live telecast in India will be available in India on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. The Dolphins vs Lions live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the DOL vs HL live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

DOL vs HL playing 11 prediction

Dolphins - Grant Roelofsen (WK), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman

Highveld Lions - Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks

DOL vs HL Key Players

Dolphins - Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen

Highveld Lions - Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma

DOL vs HL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin

DOL vs HL match prediction

According to our DOL vs HL match prediction, the Highveld Lions will win this match.

Note: The DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction and DOL vs HL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOL vs HL Dream11 team and DOL vs HL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

