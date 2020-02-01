DOL Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Dolphins and Knights. The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.

DOL vs KTS Dream11 Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

DOL vs KTS Dream11 top picks from squads

DOL vs KTS Dream11: DOL Squad

Grant Roelofsen, Mangaliso Mosehle, Jason Oakes, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Cody Chetty, Marques Ackerman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robert Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Ethan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Lwandiswa Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, Smangaliso Nhlebela

DOL vs KTS Dream11: KTS Squad

Wandile Makwetu, Clyde Fortuin, Pite van Biljon, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger, Obus Pienaar, Beyers Swanepoel, Shaun von Berg, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Corné Dry, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Marco Jansen, Tshepo Ntuli

DOL vs KTS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Grant Roelofsen

All-rounder – Robert Frylinck (C), Andile Phehlukwayo

Batsmen – Keegan Petersen (VC), Pite van Biljon, Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Bowlers – Ethan Bosch, Shaun von Berg, Gerald Coetzee, Kerwin Mungroo

DOL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction

Dolphins start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

