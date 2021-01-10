DOL Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

Dolphins (DOL) and Knights (KTS) will battle it out in the second fixture of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 on Sunday, January 10, at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The DOL vs KTS live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, let’s take a look at the DOL vs KTS Dream11 prediction, DOL vs KTS playing 11 and DOL vs KTS dream11 team.

Here’s a final look at the Momentum One-Day Cup squads ahead of Pool A's action. 🏏



Follow your favourite team as they attempt to be crowned as kings of the #MODC 🏆@Titans_Cricket @DolphinsCricket @KnightsCricket#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/dLxPguhOq2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2021

DOL vs KTS live match preview

South Africa's Momentum One Day Cup is the nation's premier 50-over domestic competition. The Knights will open their campaign on Sunday as they take on Dolphins in the second game of the season. Dolphins enjoyed a fabulous season last year as they finished as the table-toppers after the group stage. With seven victories in ten matches, they emerged as the most dominant team in the competition.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Suffers Blow To Thumb, Rishabh Pant To Elbow; Both Taken For Scans

Knights, on the other hand, could only win four matches in the group stage and they finished fourth last year. A win against a strong Dolphins side in their first fixture of the season will give them massive confidence. Both teams will be aiming to register a thumping win early in the tournament. The contest between the two sides promises to be an enthralling encounter for the fans.

DOL vs KTS dream11 team squads

Dolphins:

Prenelan Subrayen (C), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy, Michael Erlank, Ruan de Swardt, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keith Dudgeon, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman.

ALSO READ | IND Vs AUS Live: Josh Hazlewood ANGERS Indian Fans With Hanuma Vihari Run Out; Watch Video

Knights:

Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (wk/captain), Corne Dry, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Ottniel Baartman, Obus Pienaar.

ALSO READ | IPL Star Mohammad Nabi's 71* Ends Renegades' 7-match Losing Streak In BBL 2020-21: WATCH

DOL vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DOL vs KTS playing 11

D Miller

A Phehlukwayo

F Behardien

J Snyman

DOL vs KTS Dream11 team:

Wicket-keepers: G Roelofsen

Batsmen: M Ackerman, D Miller (c), F Behardien (vc), R Tonder

All-rounders: A Phehlukwayo, J Snyman

Bowlers: K Mungroo, G Coetzee, K Maharaj, M Budaza

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara's 'slow' 50 Becomes Top Twitter Trend, Indian Fans Miss Rahul Dravid

DOL vs KTS match prediction

According to our DOL vs KTS match prediction, DOL are favourites to win the contest.

Note: The above DOL vs KTS Dream11 prediction, DOL vs KTS match Prediction are based on our own analysis, DOL vs KTS Dream11 team and DOL vs KTS playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Image source: Dolphins Cricket Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.