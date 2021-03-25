DOL Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Final Info

Dolphins and Titans are slated to clash in the final of the 4-Day Franchise Series from Thursday, March 25 at Kingsmead, Durban. The match will commence at 12:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our DOL vs TIT match prediction, top picks for DOL vs TIT playing 11 and the DOL vs TIT Dream11 team.

The two teams are set to battle it out in the ultimate contest of the domestic competition. The Dolphins have fared better in the tournament as compared to their counterparts. They ended as the table-toppers of Group A as they claimed four wins from their seven fixtures. They only have lost a single encounter so far, whereas they have claimed two draws. The Titans also have had an impressive run, and they finished at the top spot in Group B.

After having played seven matches in the group stage, the side have managed to win only two games. However, they have salvaged four draws and have lost only a single fixture so far. Considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams, the final of the 4-Day Franchise Series promises to be an entertaining one.

Titans Squad: Dean Elgar(c), Victor Mahlangu, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Grant Thomson, Dayyaan Galiem, Matthew Arnold, Sibonelo Makhanya, Yaseen Valli, Okuhle Cele, Thando Ntini, Kyle Simmonds, Rivaldo Moonsamy.

Dolphins Squad: Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman(c), Khaya Zondo, Ruan de Swardt, Eathan Bosch, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Kerwin Mungroo, Lifa Ntanzi, Keith Dudgeon, Grant Roelofsen, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottniel Baartman.

A Markram

D Elgar

S Muthusamy

S Erwee

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen

Batsmen: A Markram (C), D Elgar, S Erwee, K Petersen

All-rounders: S Muthusamy (VC), N Brand, R Swardt

Bowlers: L Williams, T Shamsi, L Ntanzi

As per our DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction, Dolphins will be the favourites to win the match.

