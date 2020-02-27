DOL Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s, All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

Dolphins will take on Titans in the 18th match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 on Thursday, February 27. The DOL vs TIT live match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban. The DOL vs TIT live match will commence at 5:00 PM (IST). Here are our DOL vs TIT Dream11 team and DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction based on the DOL vs TIT playing 11 that will get you favourable results in the DOL vs TIT live match courtesy our DOL vs TIT Dream11 team.

Dolphins are in great form and their players are performing extremely well. They have won three consecutive games and are table-toppers with 22 points to their name. Dolphins would hope to extend their winning streak to four games.

On the other hand, after losing the first two games, Titans have bounced back and have won two in a row. They would like to replicate their performance from the last game and win the DOL vs TIT live match.

Let's take a look at the squads and DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Squad

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Dolphins Squad

Keshav Maharaj (Captain), Grant Roelofsen (Wicket-keeper), Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Keith Dudgeon, Marques Ackerman,

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Titans Squad

Grant Thomson (Captain), Rivaldo Moonsamy (Wicket-keeper), Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Imraan Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Tshepo Moreki, Corbin Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Tshepo Moreki, Hardus Viljoen, Gregory Mahlokwana

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team

Here is the DOL vs TIT Dream11 team that can expect you to bring maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar (Captain), Tony de Zorzi

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Imraan Manack, Daryn Dupavillon

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction

Dolphins start off as favourites to win as per our DOL vs TIT match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our DOL vs TIT match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our DOL vs TIT Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your live game.

IMAGE COURTESY: DOLPHINS CRICKET TWITTER