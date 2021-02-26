DOL Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team; South African T20 Challenge 2021 Live Stream Details

The Dolphins will face the Momentum Multiply Titans in the 15th match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa on February 26, 2021. Here is our DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction, DOL vs TIT Dream11 team and DOL vs TIT Dream11 top picks.

As it stands after day 6 of the #BetwayT20Challenge here are the best of the best. 🔥



Who do you think can catch Pite van Biljon and Sisanda Magala? 😲 pic.twitter.com/xyGWAfoOCX — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Backs Yuvraj Singh's Controversial Claim On India-England Match's pitch

DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The short but fairly successful South African T20 Challenge will come to an end on February 28, 2021. That the tournament has produced some brilliant cricket over the course of the last month is evident from the fact that the last playoff spot will not be decided until this final group stage match on Friday. With 17 points, the Dolphins have already qualified for the final and should be able to maintain their top spot even in the event of a loss today. Meanwhile, the Titans, who are currently in fourth place with 8 points, will have to win this game to go past the Warriors and into the playoffs.

DOL vs TIT live streaming details for India

The Dolphins vs Titans match will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. The Dolphins vs Titans live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. DOL vs TIT live scores and updates can be found in the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

Also Read | Shubman Gill To Star In Special Film 'The Year Of Change', Fans Explode On Social Media

DOL vs TIT playing 11 prediction

Dolphins - Mangaliso Mosehle, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman

Titans - Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams

DOL vs TIT Key Players

Dolphins - Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen

Titans - Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris

Also Read | RCB Team 2021's Australian Players In Dilemma After THIS New Cricket Australia Diktat

DOL vs TIT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mangaliso Mosehle

Batsmen: Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen

Allrounders: Chris Morris, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj

DOL vs TIT match prediction

According to our DOL vs TIT match prediction, the Titans will win this match.

Note: The DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction and DOL vs TIT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOL vs TIT Dream11 team and DOL vs TIT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Leaves Fans In Splits After Poking Fun At Axar Patel In Gujarati: WATCH

Image Credits: Dolphins Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.