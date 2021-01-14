DOL Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

Dolphins (DOL) and Titans (TIT) will battle it out in the upcoming fixture of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 on Thursday, January 15 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The DOL vs TIT live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, let’s take a look at the DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction, DOL vs TIT playing 11 and DOL vs TIT Dream11 team.

DOL vs TIT live match preview

The Dolphins are yet to face a single loss in the Momentum One Day Cup so far. Having won both their opening two matches, they have established themselves as the team to beat. Titans, on the other hand, are still searching for their maiden win. Both the teams have impressive line-ups and their battle promises to be a high-octane contest.

This will mark the second occasion where the two sides square off in the tournament. Dolphins claimed a valuable win over Titans when the two teams clashed earlier in the competition. Crucial half-centuries from Senuran Muthusamy (70), Grant Roelofsen (65) and Andile Phehlukwayo (51) helped the side post a competitive total of 272 in the match. Titans' batting line-up let them down and they ultimately had to face a 76-run loss.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 team: Full squads

Dolphins:

Prenelan Subrayen (C), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy, Michael Erlank, Ruan de Swardt, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keith Dudgeon, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman.

David Miller delivering with the bat and leading @DolphinsCricket to their second win of their #MODC campaign over the weekend, earning 57 runs off 66 balls 👏



Will they make it three from three in tomorrow’s fixture against @Titans_Cricket?

#SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/zam4u9XKpI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 13, 2021

Knights:

Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann, Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Okuhle Cele, Lizaad Williams, Matthew Arnold, Imran Manack, Henry Davids, Gregory Mahlokwana.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DOL vs TIT playing 11

R Swardt

G Roelofsen

T Bruyn

T Ntini

DOL vs TIT Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: G Roelofsen

Batsmen: D Miller, T Bruyn (vc), M Ackerman

All-rounders: R Swardt (c), S Muthusamy, A Phehlukwayo, G Thomson

Bowlers: T Ntini, J Dala, T Shamsi

DOL vs TIT match prediction

According to our DOL vs TIT match prediction, DOL are favourites to win the contest.

Note: The above DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction, DOL vs TIT match prediction are based on our own analysis, DOL vs TIT Dream11 team and DOL vs TIT playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Image source: Dolphins Cricket Instagram

