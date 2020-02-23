DOL Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Info

The Dolphins will face the Warriors in the 16th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The DOL vs WAR live match will be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, February 23 at 1:00 PM IST. Keshav Maharaj will captain Dolphins and Rudi Second will lead the Warriors. Let us take a look at the DOL vs WAR Dream11 prediction, DOL vs WAR Dream11 team and DOL Vs WAR playing 11 for the DOL vs WAR live match.

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: DOL vs WAR playing 11

Here are the squads for the two teams ahead of the DOL vs WAR live match -

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Imran Tahir, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, and Grant Roelofsen.

Warriors:

Rudi Second (captain), Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, and Stephan Tait.

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: DOL vs WAR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Grant Roelofsen (captain), Rudi Second

Batsmen: Edward Moore, Sinethemba Qeshile, Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck (vice-captain), Onke Nyaku

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Imran Tahir, Andrew Birch

Please keep in mind that our DOL vs WAR Dream11 team is made with our own analysis. The DOL vs WAR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games. The DOL vs WAR Dream11 team is dependable on changes made in the playing 11s from the last game.

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: DOL vs WAR match prediction

As per our DOL vs WAR match prediction, The Dolphins are currently first in the standings and have won four out of their five matches. Their last match was against the Cape Cobras and they won by 26 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Keshav Maharaj and Grant Roelofsen. Their best bowlers in the game were Keshav Maharaj and Daryn Dupavillon.

The Warriors are currently third in the standings with two wins in five games. Their last game was against Lions and they won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Edward Moore and Sinethemba Qeshile. Their best bowlers in the game were Onke Nyaku and Lutho Lutho Sipamla.

The Dolphins are the favourites to win this match as per our DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction.

