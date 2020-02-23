DOL Vs WAR Live Streaming Info, Pitch & Weather Report, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

The Dolphins will face the Warriors in the sixteenth match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 on Sunday, February 23 at Pietermaritzburg. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming DOL vs WAR live match including the DOL vs WAR live streaming and DOL vs WAR live score and updates. The Dolphins will be led by Keshav Maharaj while the Warriors will be led by Rudi Second.

DOL vs WAR live streaming: Where to watch DOL vs WAR live match in India?

In South Africa, the DOL vs WAR live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the DOL vs WAR live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no DOL vs WAR live streaming available. The DOL vs WAR live streaming is set to begin at 1 PM IST.

DOL vs WAR live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

Only two one-day matches have been played at the City Oval and in those two matches, the team chasing won one of them. The average score after batting first is 218. The highest total at the ground has been 311/2. According to AccuWeather, Pietermaritzburg will see a high temperature of 18-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 10-degree Celcius. There is a chance of rain in the day during the DOL vs WAR live match.

DOL vs WAR live match: DOL vs WAR head to head

As far as the Dolphins vs Warriors game and the DOL vs WAR head to head is concerned, the Dolphins are currently first in the standings and have won four out of their five matches. Their last match was against the Cape Cobras and they won by 26 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Keshav Maharaj and Grant Roelofsen. Their best bowlers in the game were Keshav Maharaj and Daryn Dupavillon.

The Warriors are currently third in the standings with two wins in five games. Their last game was against Lions and they won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Edward Moore and Sinethemba Qeshile. Their best bowlers in the game were Onke Nyaku and Lutho Lutho Sipamla.

The Dolphins are the favourites to win the DOL vs WAR live match due to their recent performances and a better record against their opponents. A rain interruption might change the pace or the outcome of the DOL vs WAR live score.

