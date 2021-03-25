Dolphins Vs Titans 2021 Live Stream In India And SA, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Final Info

Dolphins and Titans will battle it the final of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series on Thursday, March 25. The match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban and will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the DOL vs TIT live streaming, DOL vs TIT live scores, the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series final preview, Dolphins vs Titans pitch report and Dolphins vs Titans prediction.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series: Dolphins vs Titans 2021 preview

Both Dolphins and Titans have made it to the final of the competition after toiling it hard in the group stage matches. After having played seven matches each in the tournament, the two teams have lost only a single match so far. Dolphins, who finished as the table-toppers of Group A, have four wins and two draws to their name. Titans are the table-toppers of Group B, and while they have won only two matches in the domestic tournament, they have managed to claim four crucial draws. The two had earlier met in a Cross Pool fixture, but the contest was drawn after the first innings due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to our Dolphins vs Titans prediction, Dolphins appear to be favourites to clinch the championship this year.

Dolphins vs Titans live on which channel?

The CSA 4-Day Franchise Series is not a televised event in India. Fans can tune in to the FanCode app to catch the DOL vs TIT live streaming. Crickets fans can follow the DOL vs TIT live scores and updates on the official website and social media handles of Cricket South Africa. For viewers in South Africa, SuperSport will provide the live streaming of the match on DStv app and website,

CSA-4 Day Franchise Series live: Dolphins vs Titans pitch report and Durban weather forecast

The wicket at Durban will be a balanced one. While the faster bowlers will get assistance off the surface with the new ball, the batsmen are likely to dominate that latter half of the contest. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first in the all-important fixture.

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected on the opening day of the final. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain playing spoilsport on Day 1. The temperatures are likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius during the day.

Dolphins vs Titans 2021 squads

Titans Squad: Dean Elgar(c), Victor Mahlangu, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Grant Thomson, Dayyaan Galiem, Matthew Arnold, Sibonelo Makhanya, Yaseen Valli, Okuhle Cele, Thando Ntini, Kyle Simmonds, Rivaldo Moonsamy

Dolphins Squad: Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman(c), Khaya Zondo, Ruan de Swardt, Eathan Bosch, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Kerwin Mungroo, Lifa Ntanzi, Keith Dudgeon, Grant Roelofsen, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottniel Baartman

Image source: Titans Cricket Instagram