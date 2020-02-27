Dolphins Vs Titans Live Score, Pitch & Weather Report, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

Dolphins will take on Titans in the 18th match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 on Thursday, February 27. The DOL vs TIT live match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban. The DOL vs TIT live match will commence at 5:00 PM (IST). Here are more details such as where to find the Dolphins vs Titans live score, DOL vs TIT live telecast in India and other Momentum One Day Cup match details.

Dolphins vs Titans live score: DOL vs TIT live match streaming and DOL vs TIT live telecast in India

In South Africa, the DOL vs TIT live match streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, which are the official broadcasters also for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app or website. There is no DOL vs TIT live telecast in India.

Dolphins vs Titans live score: Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead will offer a good contest between bat and ball. Only a solitary game has been played in the tournament at this venue and the team chasing lost the game. The team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the target.

Dolphins vs Titans live score: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the wind will be blowing at a rate of 20 to 24 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 22 and 28 degrees celsius throughout the day. The probability of thunderstorms is around 61 per cent and the game might be abandoned due to rain.

Dolphins vs Titans live score: Preview

Dolphins are in great form and their players are performing extremely well. They have won three consecutive games and are table-toppers with 22 points to their name. Dolphins would hope to extend their winning streak to four games by winning this game.

On the other hand, after losing the first two games, Titans have bounced back and have won two in a row. They would like to replicate their performance from the last game and win this fixture.

IMAGE COURTESY: DOLPHINS CRICKET TWITTER