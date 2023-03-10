'Domination Continues': Netizens Elated After Mumbai Indians Score Hattrick Of Wins In WPL

Mumbai Indians reigned supreme over Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in match no. 7 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Thursday. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, DC collapsed on 105 runs in 18 overs, as Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, and Hayley Matthews took three wickets each. Skipper Lanning hit 43 off 41 and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 25 off 18 for DC, while eight other batters failed to register double digits.

With the win, MI earned their third consecutive victory in WPL 2023, proving their dominance against every team they have played so far. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team chased down the target in 15 overs with Yastika Bhatia scoring 41 off 32 and Matthews hitting 32 off 31. Natt Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 23 off 19, while the MI skipper finished with an 11-run knock.

Social media floods with reactions as MI continue to dominate WPL

Indian cricket fans were elated on watching Harmanpreet and co. continuing their winning momentum in the first-ever season of the marquee women’s T20 league. “Be it men or women @mipaltan always dominates #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Here’s a look at a few more reactions by fans on social media.

Meanwhile, another fan shared visuals from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where spectators can be seen cheering the team. MI women’s team mentor Jhulan Goswami took to her official Twitter handle and said, “Hattrick of wins. Brilliant teamwork again. So proud of you, paltan”.

