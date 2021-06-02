Dominica LoP Sends Special Message To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For WTC Final 2021

Amid the row over fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's extradition to India, Dominica leader of Opposition Lennox Linton took out a moment to send his best wishes to the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the World Test Championship Final 2021.

"I would want to give our best wishes to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and to the Indian team as they head off to England to be part of the finals of the World Test Championship. We wish them well. All the best," Dominica leader of Opposition Lennox Linton said while speaking to RepublicTV.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final

Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final 2021 after trumping over Australia and England in red-ball cricket over the last few months. The Virat Kohli-led side will face a tough fight against the Black Caps in the final which will decide the winner of the two-year-long Test championship that commenced in 2019.

The Indian team will arrive in the United Kingdom on June 3 after which they will undergo a long isolation period. The WTC Final will be played from June 18 to 22. However, the Men in Blue will continue to remain in England till September where they will also face England in a five-match Test series subsequent to the WTC Final.

India squad for India vs New Zealand WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat.