Sourav Ganguly’s Wife Says ‘Can’t Remember When He Stayed Home For So Long’ Amid Lockdown

Sourav Ganguly has been a busy man throughout his cricketing career, especially during his days as the captain of the Indian team. Post-retirement, Dada has donned various roles as a commentator/analyst, President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and now the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona recently revealed that she has never seen him at home for so long.

'Can’t remember when...': Dona Ganguly

All the major sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis which has gripped the entire world in its folds. The BCCI have shut their office and the staff have been asked to work from home which also means that national cricket board president Sourav Ganguly is at home as well.

In a recent interview with a local television news channel, the ex-Indian captain's wife Dona went on to say that she cannot remember when was the last time she had seen 'Maharaj' (Sourav Ganguly) stay at home for this long as he has a hectic schedule throughout the year and has to tour a lot.

Dona has also mentioned that Ganguly has now taken to getting up late and has started skipping the gym now and then. However, he spends most of the time at home watching movies and chatting with his family. The BCCI President's wife also added that he has watched almost all the movies on the OTT platform.

Coming back to cricketing action, the three-match bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled for a later date due to the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

'On the same board with franchises': Arun Dhumal

Speaking to Republic World, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the board will see the developments and accordingly take a decision on the IPL.

Dhumal said, "We are not even thinking about IPL. Will go ahead with whatever the government decides. We will see the developments and accordingly will take a decision."

Dhumal also reflected upon the opinion of the franchises and lauded Indian players for encouraging citizens to stay home and take all precautions. "We are all on the same board with IPL franchisee. We do not know how long the situation will be. As of now, till the time it is not safe to play cricket, we are not thinking about it. We have to see how the situation develops till April 15 how will take a call," said Dhumal.

Furthermore, he added, "I am glad that likes of Sachin and Virat have given a message to the nation. Don't panic, stay at home, wash your hands. BCCI will continue to spread the right message."

