'Done Nothing Wrong': HCA President Azharuddin Defends Association In Ticket Stampede

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who is also the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), spoke about the stampede incident that occurred at the Gymkhana Ground on Thursday. Four people were injured after a stampede broke out at the Gymkhana Ground due to a massive gathering of cricket fans, who had come to purchase tickets for the third T20I match between India and Australia. Speaking to the media on Friday, Azharuddin defended the HCA, saying "we have done nothing wrong."

Azharuddin defends HCA

The third T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Talking about the unfortunate incident, Azharuddin expressed his sympathies with fans who were left injured on Thursday. Azharuddin also gave assurance that the HCA will take complete care of the injured fans. The former cricketer further added that the HCA will give a complete report on the sale of tickets, availability, and other details to the state's Sports Minister, who was also present at the press conference.

"It is not as easy to conduct a match as sitting in this room and discussing. We have done nothing wrong. We are with the fans who were injured in the morning incidents, and the HCA will take care of them completely. I will give a complete report on the sale of tickets, availability and other details to the Minister and he will tell you what is correct and what is wrong," Azharuddin said at a press conference.

India vs Australia, T20I series

As far as the ongoing series between India and Australia is concerned, the Kangaroos are currently 1-0 ahead courtesy of their win in the first game on Tuesday. Australia beat India by 4 wickets after they chased down a mammoth total of 208 runs. Cameron Green and Matthew Wade played some brilliant knocks with the bat to help Australia win the game and take a lead in the three-match contest. The second game of the series is slated to be held on Friday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. However, the match has been delayed due to a wet outfield.

Image: PTI