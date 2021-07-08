'Don't Be Surprised If...': Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Rohit Sharma Ahead Of England Series

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on India opener Rohit Sharma, saying "It should not come as a surprise if he repeats his 2019 World Cup performance against England in the Test series". Gavaskar, while speaking to PTI, said Rohit has gained some experience in opening the batting for India in Test cricket and it should not be a surprise if he repeats his World Cup heroics. Rohit had scored a record-breaking five centuries during the 2019 World Cup in England, which most by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

'He is even more experienced'

Gavaskar said Rohit's first century in the World Cup, which came against South Africa, was made on a difficult pitch and under harsh conditions. The former India skipper added that Rohit had made the adjustments beautifully and is hopeful of a similar performance from the right-handed batsman in the upcoming Test series. Rohit is relatively new in Test cricket and his experience in England doesn't count for much as he has played just one Test match in the country, the WTC final against New Zealand late last month.

"We saw Rohit Sharma score five incredible hundreds in the World Cup in England two years back. The century he got against South Africa was on a tough pitch and cold conditions and he made the adjustments beautifully. Now two years later he is even more experienced so don't be surprised if he repeats that performance in this series too," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rohit got off to a strong start in the one-off Test against New Zealand, but he was bowled out after scoring 30 odd runs in both innings. Having been out of the Test team for some time, Rohit was recalled during the 2018-19 Australia series, where he helped India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with his 63 not-out in the Boxing Day third Test. The Mumbai-based cricketer was also part of the squad that won the historic four-match series down under earlier this year.

India is slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September this year. Rohit is going to be a crucial part of the Indian side as it takes on England to mark the opening of the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

(Image Credit: PTI)

