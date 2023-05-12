'Don't Care What The World Says': Nitish Rana Reflects On 26-run Opening Over To Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show against the Kolkata Knight Riders by scoring the fastest IPL half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League. Jaiswal achieved his fifty in just 13 balls in the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 and also smashed 26 runs in the first over of the Knight Riders’ captain Nitish Rana while chasing a target of 149.

The fans brutally trolled Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana for being hit for 26 runs. However, the left-handed batsman has come up with a blunt remark on his first over. Rana said he does not care what the world says as the plan to bowl the first over was part of his strategy and he wanted to play a gamble in front of Jaiswal.

"Jaiswal's innings was commendable. Today was one of those days in life when everything went in his favor. I thought 180 was equal. We made a lot of mistakes with the bat and that is the reason for losing the two points", Nitish Rana said after the match.

'Don't care what the world says about me': Nitish Rana

"Don't care what the world says about me. I bowled first as I thought I might gamble as a part-timer and get the in-form Jaiswal out but it was his day", Nitish Rana added.

In terms of the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals while bowling first at the Eden Gardens, restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders for a score of 148/8, wherein batsman Venkatesh Iyer top scored with 57 runs off 42 balls, and his innings included two fours and fours sixes. The openers also could not do much as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy got dismissed at the score of 10 and 18, respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal became the star of the bowling from the Royals’ end as he edged the innings with figures of 4/25 and also became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals lost their first wicket early as opening batsman Jos Buttler was run out for a duck. After that, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit Nitish Rana for 26 runs in the first over of their innings. However, Buttler’s wicket didn’t put any pressure on Jaiswal and he remained unbeaten on 98 off 47 balls and hit the fastest IPL half-century. Royals skipper Sanju Samson stood unbeaten on 48 and in the end, his team won the match by nine wickets.