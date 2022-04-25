'Don't Cross Limits': Irked Fans Blast England's Barmy Army Over Tendulkar's Birthday Post

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday celebrated his 49th birthday with social media flooding with wishes from all corners of world cricket for the legendary cricketer. However, one Twitter post which left fans fuming was the one made by England's Barmy Army, the fan group of England cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar's birthday: England Barmy Army birthday tweet infuriates cricket fans

The England Barmy Army posted an image of Sachin from one of his Tests against England where the veteran batter can be seen walking back to the pavilion as England players are celebrating his wickets in a huddle. The tweet did not go well with fans who bashed the England Barmy Army for their post

Happy Birthday Little Master 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3D8znHsIMT — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 24, 2022

Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to the tweet made by England Barmy Army

Sachin Tendulkar career

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar illustrious cricket career, the cricketing great scored a total of 34357 runs in international cricket from 664 appearances for India. He scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries. The opener scored 18426 runs in 463 ODI appearances with 49 centuries. In the longest format of the game, Tendulkar scored 15921 runs in 200 Test appearances with 51 tons. He is the leading run-getter not just in these two formats, but also in international cricket. He also made one T20I appearance for his country. The Master Blaster lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy and played his final international game.

Talking about Tendulkar’s numbers against England, the right-handed batter has scored a total of 3990 runs in just 69 matches across formats. The little master has also scored 23 half-centuries and nine centuries. Sachin Tendulkar is also the highest Asian run-getter against the Three Lions in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar is presently part of the Mumbai Indians franchise as their mentor and hence celebrated the special day in the bio bubble with his teammates. However, the special day did not change the fortunes of the Mumbai Indians team who lost to LSG on Sunday which was their eighth straight loss in the IPL 2022 season. The five-time champions are currently rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table without any victory.