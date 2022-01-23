'Don't Have To Worry About Selection When Captain': Harbhajan On Kohli Post Captaincy

Team India began the new era without Virat Kohli with an ODI series loss against South Africa with one match still left to play in the three-match ODI series. Speaking about Virat Kohli's captaincy, the Delhi cricketer announced before the T20 World Cup that he would step down as T20 skipper. He was later sacked as skipper of the ODI cricket team.

Following the 1-2 Test series loss against South Africa recently, Kohli decided to give up his Test captaincy bringing an end to his era. Despite giving up the captaincy, Virat Kohli's form has not improved and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has warned Kohli regarding his batting form.

Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's form

Speaking about Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh said, "When a captain steps down after seven years, a lot of people feel surprised in and outside the team. I myself was very surprised that he perhaps made this decision in a hurry. But obviously, Virat knows what's in his heart, what are his future plans and what he wants to do in the future. But when you are captain, things are different. As a batter, he'll have a different pressure upon him. We all know he's a big player but when you are captain you don't have to worry about your selection. You are always selected,"

The former off-spinner in his Youtube video while giving examples of yesteryear stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Sunil Gavaskar, said that even big players feel the pressure of performance. He said, "No matter how big a player you are - whether you are Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, (Sunil) Gavaskar, or anyone - you feel the pressure when you don't perform. He'll feel a pressure that wasn't there for the past 7 years. But I also want to say that in these seven years he's performed the best in world cricket as a captain. I hope his performance as a batter continues to be equally good and he keeps winning Team India matches as he did as a captain."

Virat Kohli 2021 stats

Virat Kohli has had a very disappointing 2021 season so far as he has failed dot registered a single century so far. During the 2021 season Kohli played 11 matches and could only muster 536 runs at an average of 28.21.