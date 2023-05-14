'Don't Hurt Our Feelings MSD': Former India Star Gives His Take On MS Dhoni's IPL Future

MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League has been one of the hottest topics of discussion for the cricketing world for several years now. Even at 41, the legendary Indian captain is yet to reveal which direction he sees himself going amid all the chatter about his retirement. A section of fans may think it is the right time for the four-time IPL-winning captain to hang up his boots. But others believe he will continue to play for CSK next season as well.

Meanwhile, during a conversation on Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave his take on MS Dhoni's destiny in the marquee T20 league. The former off-spinner requested the 41-year-old Chennai Super Kings captain to not hurt his fans. He also urged his former India teammate to continue representing the Chennai-based franchise.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs KKR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Can CSK Become Table Toppers?

“MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing,” said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

"MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team"

Singh then stacked praise on Dhoni for silencing his critics by producing fine cameos with the bat in IPL 2023. He also referred to Ajinkya Rahane’s revival of form this season and credited the Super Kings’ skipper for the same. “There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career,” said Harbhajan.

“MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He's helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he's made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain," he added.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs RR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Match Begins

This comes ahead of CSK’s last home game during the league stage of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The four-time IPL champs will host their old rivals, the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 61 of the 2023 season. Chennai has an opportunity to mathematically become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs by defeating KKR.