'Don't Point Fingers': Kevin Pietersen Slams England As 5th Test Against India Called Off

Kevin Pietersen has come forward and taken a subtle jibe at the English team after their fifth and final Test against India was cancelled with immediate effect due to COVID cases in the Indian camp. It so happened that Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive ahead of the fifth Test match as a result of which Thursday's practice session was called off and the players were asked to remain inside their hotel rooms.

Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at England team after the cancellation of the 5th Test match

Taking to Twitter, 'KP' urged England not to complain after the cancellation of the 5th Test match on Friday. The 2010 T20 World Cup winner then reminded Joe Root & Co. that even they had left the tour of South Africa midway due to which Cricket South Africa (CSA) was at the receiving end back then.

England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers! 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021

In December last year, the three-match ODI series between South Africa and England was cancelled due to COVID scare.

India vs England 5th Test cancelled

England vs India 5th Test match has been cancelled and this was officially confirmed by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their Twitter handle.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled. Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team", ECB's official statement read.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course", it added.

Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford, due to start today, will be cancelled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

England vs India 2021 Test series

Currently, India has a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at The Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs.

Then, India recently crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs.