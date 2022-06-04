'Don't Put Pressure On Arjun Tendulkar, Let Him Play His Own Cricket': Kapil Dev

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has defended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and said that he should not be compared to his father and should be allowed to play and enjoy his game.

Arjun Tendulkar has been a topic of discussion, having failed to play a single match for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. The youngster has been warming the MI bench for the past two seasons.

Kapil Dev on allowing Arjun Tendulkar to enjoy the game

Kapil Dev is of opinion that Arjun will always feel a little extra pressure because of the surname he carries. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain while speaking on Uncut said, "Why is everyone talking about him? Because he is Sachin Tendulkar's son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare with Sachin. To have a Tendulkar name has perks and disadvantages as well. Don Bradman's son changed his name because he could not soak that kind of pressure. He removed the surname Bradman because everyone expected him to turn out like his father,"

Dev further added that if Arjun Tendulkar becomes half the player his dad was he would have done well for himself. He said, "Don't put pressure on Arjun. He is a young boy. Who are we to say anything to him when he has the great Sachin as his father? But I would still just like to tell him one thing… Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father… there is nothing better. When the name Tendulkar comes up, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great."

Arjun Tendulkar dropped from Mumbai Ranji Team

After his IPL disappointment, Arjun Tendulkar faced yet another setback after failing to find a place in the Mumbai Ranji Team. Prithvi Shaw will be leading the team which faces Uttarakhand in the 2nd quarterfinal. Mumbai reached the quarterfinals by finishing at the top of the Elite Group D with two wins in three games, and 16 points to their name. The knockout stage of Ranji Trophy 2022 will begin on June 6.

Mumbai squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut, Musheer Khan