'Don't See The Gap': Mike Atherton Observes there's No Space For IPL Resumption This Year

Following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after COVID-19 infiltrated the secure bio-bubble of many franchises, various reports are coming that the BCCI might lock the September window to conclude the remaining fixtures of IPL 2021. However, England's former captain Mike Atherton believes that it is almost impossible for the BCCI to conclude the IPL 2021 this year as there are hardly any gaps in the schedule of Indian cricket teams, and keeping the players in one more bio-bubble will be harsh on them.

In an interview with Sky Sports, former England captain Mike Atherton said, “I just don’t see where the gap (in the schedule) is. India comes to England for five Test matches in the summer — and that ends around mid-September. Then the T20 World Cup, which is supposed to be in India – but who knows, they may have to move that tournament to the UAE — takes place in mid-October.”

"There is maybe a gap there, but all countries will already have their pre-T20 World Cup preparations baked in now -- England are due to go to Bangladesh and Pakistan, for example -- and you're also asking India's players, who have spent long, long periods inside these bubbles, and then asking them to spend more time in one, it seems hard to me," said Atherton.

"The IPL is obviously worth a lot of money to the global game - I think it brings in a third of the game's global revenue - so people will be keen to see it staged, but the logistics are very tricky for the tournament now," added Atherton.

BCCI Considering September Window To Finish IPL 2021 Before T20 World Cup

A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the Indian Cricket Board is keen to tap the September window to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 world cup.

The BCCI official hinted that if the COVID-19 situation in India will be under control in September then the 14th edition of IPL can be completed. "Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said. It is to be noted that the T20 World Cup is set to be played in India in October and November.

(Image Credits: IPLT20.COM/Twitter)