'Don't Think There'll Be Much Change In Virat Kohli': Ravi Shastri On Shift Of Captaincy

Former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri has once again backed Virat Kohli over the latter's decision to step down as Test captain. Shastri, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that he doesn't think there will be too much change in Kohli after his resignation as Test captain. Shastri said that he believes Kohli will continue to give his best for the team even as a regular player.

When asked about Kohli not winning a World Cup, Shastri said a lot of big names like Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, and Rohit Sharma have never won a World Cup but that doesn't mean they are not good players. Shastri said only two captains have won World Cups for India, adding "you are not judged by the World Cup."

Earlier, Shastri had termed Kohli as India's most successful Test captain and had said that he can walk away with his head held high. It was under Shastri's coaching that Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia. Kohli as a Test captain led India in 68 matches, of which he won 40, lost 17 and drew 11 games.

Kohli's sudden resignation

Kohli stunned the world earlier this month when he announced his sudden decision to step down as Test captain. The decision was made in the wake of a Test series defeat against South Africa but many believe that Kohli had already made up his mind the leaving the captaincy even before the commencement of the series. Kohli was earlier involved in a tussle with the BCCI, which even resulted in the former captain and Team India's chief selector Chetan Sharma making contradictory statements in the press.

Before Kohli resigned as Test captain, he was controversially sacked as Team India's ODI skipper. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the selection committee felt there was too much leadership in white-ball formats and hence decided to appoint Rohit Sharma as captain of both the T20I and ODI squad.

Image: PTI