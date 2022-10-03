'Don't Trust Their Words...': Prithvi Shaw Posts Cryptic Message After Another India Snub

The Senior Selection Committee on Sunday picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa which will have fresh faces. The team led by Shikhar Dhawan will be without some of the senior players who have been given rest ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The selectors have chosen Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar for the ODI series, however, opener Prithvi Shaw failed to find a spot in the team. After being ignored for the ODI series, the Mumbai cricketer posted a cryptic message on his social media handle to express his disappointment.

India vs South Africa ODI series: Prithvi Shaw posts a strong message after latest snub

Prithvi Shaw last featured in an ODI encounter back in 2021, when a second-string India team travelled to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series. Apart from Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi were also included in the 15-member squad. Taking to Instagram, Shaw wrote, “Don’t trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless”.

Not only Shaw but even his fans were left disappointed with his snub for the India vs South Africa ODI series. Here's what the fans had to say about his non-inclusion to the team.

Is Prithvi Shaw a joke to BCCI?

The guy has more list A average than many in this squad🤦🏻 https://t.co/MLiDwviIe6 — Vaibhav Ingale (@itzvri45) October 2, 2022

Only few players has the ability to destroy any bowling lineup 🏏🏏#PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/56IRcOINBh — Crazy17 (@Crazy0770563731) October 3, 2022

I don't even know what else Prithvi Shaw needs to do to be a part of these squads



It's sad to see such a talent being wasted coz of the stupidity of management and selectors #PrithviShaw https://t.co/94vtp5QWnF — Shikhar (@its_me_shikhar) October 2, 2022

Team India's squad for the upcoming IND vs SA ODI series

Dhawan will lead a new-look India ODI squad and will have Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. Iyer is currently in the reserves list for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Besides Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi have also found a place in the team. Shubman Gill will form the opening partnership with Dhawan at the top. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the other batsmen in the squad.

Apart from Mukesh Kumar, the bowling department consists of Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. The spin department will have Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav along with Shahbaz Ahmed who will bring variation with his left-arm bowling. Six players could make their ODI debut during the series. The series begins in Lucknow on October 6 before Ranchi and Delhi host the last two matches on October 9 and October 11 respectively.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar