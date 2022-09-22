Legendary Australian batsman Matthew Hayden has questioned the role of wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik in the team after India sparingly utilised his abilities. The 50-year-old's remarks came after the Indian team management decided to send all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of Karthik.

Matthew Hayden questions Karthik's role in Team India

While speaking during commentary of the first India vs Australia T20I, Matthew Hayden said, "I was just thinking about the role of Dinesh (Karthik). This role Dinesh is playing now, for the life of me, I can't work out why he wouldn’t be in their batting now. It doesn't make any sense to me whatsoever."

The legendary Australian batsman added, "See, I don't want to give the impression that I'm disrespecting Dinesh Karthik, but he should be batting more - it's actually the opposite. I think he is such a good player that he can come in and play this exact same shot. I question the role that he is playing as a finisher. I think there is a role for him to come up the order."

Former Indian bowler Ajit Agarkar, who was on commentary alongside Hayden, added, "I find it very strange with regard to Dinesh Karthik. He is a good enough batter to walk in now. Doesn't have to after the 16th over. And as improved as Axar Patel is, you have the expectation from Karthik to manage this sort of situation. At least you hope he does, considering he is playing ahead of Rishabh Pant as well in this XI. It happened in the South Africa series and again today, Axar is batting ahead of him."

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia wins by 4 wickets

Even though Team India batted first and put 208 runs on the board in their 20 overs, their poor bowling performance meant that they were not able to defend the score. Australia chased down the target with four balls to spare following a good start from openers Cameron Green (61 of 30) and Aaron Finch (22 of 13). As for India's bowling, other than Axar Patel (4.20), each bowler had an economy of over 10.

Image: PTI