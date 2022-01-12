'Don’t You Make Mental Adjustments?': Gavaskar Pinpoints Fault In Mayank Agarwal's Batting

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed with the way Mayank Agarwal was dismissed in the first innings of the third Test match against South Africa on Tuesday. While commentating on the match, Gavaskar criticised Agarwal's shot selection, claiming that the Indian opener looks good while middling the ball but appears vulnerable when the ball moves. Agarwal was dropped on 0 but didn't last long as he edged one off Kagiso Rabada's bowling and was removed for 15 runs. Aiden Markram finished the catch at the second slip.

"Agarwal is a really good player especially when the ball is hitting the middle of his bat because he has that nice little push, but when the ball moves a little bit, his bat speed gets him into trouble. We saw that edge when he was on 0, that would have been a fantastic catch. Look at that… see how hard he has pushed at the ball," Gavaskar said during the third Test match in Cape Town.

When asked if players needed to make mental adjustments while shifting from format to format, Gavaskar said, "To an extent yes". Gavaskar said players should know how to make mental adjustments while shifting gears from white-ball cricket to the longest format.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test

As far as the ongoing Test between India and South Africa is concerned, the Virat Kohli-led side posted 223 runs on the board after being bowled out in 77.3 overs. Batting first, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for India. The partnership was broken by Duanne Olivier in the 12th over after he dismissed India's vice-captain, KL Rahul, for 12 runs. Agarwal scored 15 off 35 balls before being removed by Rabada the following over

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli forged a crucial third-wicket partnership before the former was dismissed by Marco Jansen for 43 runs. Kohli went on to score 79 off 201 balls as he kept playing until the final overs of the innings before he was eventually dismissed by Rabada. In between, Kohli also forged a vital partnership with Rishabh Pant, who scored 27 off 50 balls. While Rabada picked four wickets for the Proteas, Jansen scalped 3 wickets. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj picked one wicket each.

Before the end of the day's play on Tuesday, India managed to pick one South Africa wicket as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Dean Elgar for 3 runs off 16 balls.

Image: PTI/BCCI