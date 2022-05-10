'Door Open' For Dinesh Karthik In Team India? Selector Optimistic Of TN Skipper's Return

Dinesh Karthik's 2.0 version in the ongoing IPL 2022 has set the eyeballs rolling. The wicket-keeper batsman is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has donned the role of the finisher for the team to perfection. Dinesh Karthik IPL 2022 performance has also put him in contention to don the blue jersey yet again.

Will Dinesh Karthik RCB form help him make Team India comeback?

Dinesh Karthik last played for India in the ODI World Cup in 2019. The 36-year-old is used to making comebacks ever since making his debut in 2004. He has played 36 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals. The Tamil Nadu cricketer is currently the second-highest run-getter for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the IPL 2022. He has played some quickfire handly knocks towards the end of the RCB innings which has helped the team post a challenging total multiple times in the tournament so far.

According to a report by Insidesport, one of the selectors is optimistic about Dinesh Karthik donning the Team India jersey yet again and making a comeback to the team. He said, “The door is open to all who have been consistently performing. We have a few series before the T20 World Cup and if he continues to perform, he will be in consideration".

Recently former RCB skipper had also heaped praise on Dinesh Karthik and said that it had been an honour to watch the wicket-keeper batter go about his business in the competition. He said "I am here with the man of the IPL for me so far...It's been wonderful. I won't even say 'long may it continue' because it will and you're in that space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line,"

Dinesh Karthik RCB stats

Currently, Dinesh Karthik has scored 274 runs in 12 games that he has played for RCB. The wicketkeeper batter has scored runs at an impressive strike of 200 and has remained unbeaten on 7 occasions in all of RCB’s wins in IPL 2022. The 36-year-old has also won two Player of the Match awards against RR and DC and has also hit 21 sixes. Currently, Karthik is placed fourth in the list of batters who have the most sixes in IPL 2022.