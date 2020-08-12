Doping Strikes Women's Cricket In India For First Time As Anshula Rao Tests Positive

In a first, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Anshula Rao. The young cricketer tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The incident marked the first time that a woman cricketer in India has failed a drug test. The news of Anshula Rao testing positive is also the first time any Indian cricketer has failed a dope test after the BCCI agreed to come under NADA’s jurisdiction last year.

In a first for women's cricket in India, Anshula Rao fails dope test

Anshula Rao is an all-rounder who plays in the domestic circuit for Madhya Pradesh. The senior squad member tested positive for '19-Norandrosterone’, which is a prohibited substance. According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the prohibited substance is one of the most common banned substances used by athletes. 19-Norandrosterone is used by athletes to increase muscle mass and strength, as well as speed up recovery. After testing positive for the banned substance, Anshula Rao has been provisionally suspended by NADA after her urine sample showed traces of AAS in her body.

'19-Norandrosterone' is a detectable metabolite of nandrolone which is an anabolic-androgenic steroid (AAS). The cricketer was tested out of competition in March 2020 according to a Times of India report, with her report sent to Qatar's Doha laboratory since India’s National Dope Testing Laboratory has been suspended by the world anti-doping body.

Anshula Rao gets into a record book for all the wrong reasons.



Hope it is a rare case of doping in Women's Cricket in India. https://t.co/kIWfGccsdO — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) August 12, 2020

With the infringement coming to light, it is now up to NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) which will now decide the quantum of punishment for Anshula Rao. The first time doping offence could lead to a suspension of up to four years for the cricketer. The cricketer has represented Madhya Pradesh in the BCCI Under-23 T20 Trophy in the past and bowls right-arm medium pace while being a right-handed batter.

The news of doping means this is the first time that any cricketer, junior or senior in men’s or women’s cricket has failed a dope test after BCCI came under the ambit of NADA last year. While Indian opener Prithvi Shaw had failed a dope test in June 2019, the BCCI by then hadn’t associated itself with NADA, with its anti-doping activities instead of being carried out by a Sweden-based company.

NADA had made headlines earlier year as well, when it issued notices to Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for failing to disclose their whereabouts, which is an essential activity to allow the body to conduct surprise dope tests.

Image Courtesy: twitter/bcci