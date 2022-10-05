'...if You Stop And Throw Stones At Every Dog That Barks': Bumrah Puts Up Cryptic Post

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has put up a cryptic post after facing some criticisms over his recent injury concerns. After the 28-year-old was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, some fans expressed their frustration with Bumrah managing to play the entire IPL 2022 season but only featuring in 15 games for the national side for the entirety of 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah puts up cryptic post

Taking to his official Instagram handle on October 5, Jasprit Bumrah added a cryptic post on his story by using one of Winston Churchill's famous quotes: "You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks."

While it is unclear why the 28-year-old put up such a post, it can only be assumed that he has done so amid all the criticisms he is facing due to being sidelined for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The news of Bumrah being ruled out for the tournament was confirmed by the BCCI, who released a statement that read,

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon."

Shortly after the BCCI released a statement to relay the news to the fans, Bumrah himself put out a Tweet to explain how gutted he was to miss out on the T20 World Cup. "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care, and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," wrote the 28-year-old.

I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

Indian cricket team's squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.