English cricketer Moeen Ali has praised former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the start of the Indian Premier League 2023. The 35-year-old allrounder believes that the legendary wicketkeeper batsman is the best skipper ever while crediting the veteran in helping him improve his game.

Moeen Ali calls MS Dhoni 'the best captain ever lived'

“MS is probably the best captain ever lived. He is a brilliant guy, and there’s so much about him. He talks a lot about cricket and makes a lot of sense. Very approachable and has really helped my game the way I play now. He gave me confidence. He is certainly a people’s captain", Moeen Ali told Gulf News.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in international cricket. He has led India to win three ICC tournaments which includes the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The 41-year-old veteran has also helped Chennai Super Kings win 4 IPL titles. MS has won 123 out of 210 games as IPL captain with a win percentage of 58.85. He has also won 2 Champions League titles for CSK.

Ever since Moeen Ali joined CSK from RCB in 2021, his performance with both bat and ball have increased. Till now Moeen has played 25 IPL games for CSK and has scored 601 runs. Moeen has also scalped 15 wickets for the franchise. Playing for RCB from 2018 to 2020 Moeen performed averagely by scoring 309 runs while grabbing 10 wickets in 19 matches.

Praising Chennai Super Kings Moeen Ali said, “First of all, Chennai Super Kings is the best franchise I have played, due to the way the entire set-up is. They have been running that way for a very long time successfully and they know what it takes to win."

Talking about his excitement to play in Chennai Moeen said, "I am really looking forward to playing in Chennai for CSK. There is a huge fan support.”

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams of the IPL and also with their squad having both talent and experience they are once again favourites to win the IPL.