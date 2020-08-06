DPS Vs AAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Dubai Pulse Secure( DPS) will take on Ajman Alubond (AAD) in a league match of the Emirates D10 League this week. The match between the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, August 6 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction, DPS vs AAD Dream11 team and DPS vs AAD Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: MAL Vs KACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are currently at the bottom of the points table. However, one semi-final spot is up for grabs, which will make this match crucial for both teams. In the earlier fixture between these two, DPS emerged victorious.

Also Read: ECS T10 Malmo KACC Vs AF Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction: DPS vs AAD Dream11 team, full squads

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction: DPS vs AAD Dream11 team: DPS squad

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Also read: AF Vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction: DPS vs AAD Dream11 team: AAD squad

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

Also Read: KACC Vs AF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

DPS vs AAD Dream11 top picks

F Nawaz

A Khan

A Hamza

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction: DPS vs AAD probable playing XI

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction: DPS vs AAD probable playing XI: DPS

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Tariq, R Gull, F Amin, U Munir, S Ali, I Haider, M Rashid and U Hafeez

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction: DPS vs AAD probable playing XI: AAD

A Shakoor, S Singh, S Sandeep, S Tariq, S Manshad, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, N Aziz and M Azhar

DPS vs AAD Dream11 team

DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction

A per our DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction, DPS will be favourite to win the match.

Note: The DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction, DPS vs AAD Dream11 top picks and DPS vs AAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DPS vs AAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FANCODE)