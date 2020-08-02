DPS Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live

Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) will face ECB Blues (ECB) in a league match in the Emirates D10 League this weekend. The match between the two teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, August 2 at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction, DPS vs ECB Dream11 team and DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: ESS Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Live

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction and preview

DPS are currently fourth on the points table having played 5 matches so far. DPS have won 2 matches and lost 4 in the tournament this campaign. On the other hand, ECB are second on the points table having won 5 matches and lost 2 matches from the 7 they've played so far.

Also Read: SUR Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy Live

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team: DPS squad

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Also Read: Iceland Govt Cancels European T10 Matches Last Minute In Fear Of Second Wave Of COVID-19

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team: ECB squad

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Also Read: ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd ODI Live

DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks

A Amin

M Usman

R Mustafa

F Nawaz

V Aravind

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB playing XI

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB playing XI: DPS

Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Usman Munir, Fahad Al Hashmi, Imran Haider, Mohammad Rashid, Abdul Rehman.

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB playing XI: ECB

Rohan Mustafa, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Matiullah, Mohammad Boota, Arsalan Javed, Junaid Siddique.

DPS vs ECB Dream11 team

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction

As per our DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction, ECB are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction, DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks and DPS vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)