DPS Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) is back in action to face Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the league match of the Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, July 29 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our DPS vs TAD Dream11 prediction, DPS vs TAD Dream11 team and DPS vs TAD Dream11 top picks.

DPS vs TAD Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are having a poor tournament so far as they are lying right at the bottom of the Emirates D10 League points table. Both the teams have only registered one win in four matches. The match is expected to be intriguing once since both the teams would like to make a move on the points table

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan

R Shahzad, F Nawaz, F Amin

Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Usman Munir, Fahad Al Hashmi, Imran Haider, Mohammad Rashid, Abdul Rehman.

Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

As per our DPS vs TAD Dream11 prediction, DPS are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The DPS vs TAD Dream11 prediction, DPS vs TAD Dream11 top picks and DPS vs TAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DPS vs TAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)