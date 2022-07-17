Drama Ensues After Umpire's No-ball Call Halts Hampshire's T20 Blast Celebrations; Watch

The final of the Vitality Blast between Hampshire Hawks and Lancashire witnessed a very dramatic ending with Hampshire winning the match by just 1 run. The drama unfolded in the final ball of the Hampshire vs Lancashire match that was played at Edgbaston. Hampshire pacer Nathan Ellis delivered a no-ball and started to celebrate with teammates without being aware of the umpire’s call.

T20 Blast: Hampshire vs Lancashire last-ball drama

Lancashire needed five runs to win the match of the last ball. Nathan Ellis clean bowled Richard Gleeson off the final delivery for the celebrations to begin. However, the celebration was momentarily halted when the umpires adjudged it to be a no-ball leaving the Hampshire players in shock. The batters had run a single as well which meant Lancashire now needed only three runs off a free-hit final ball of the innings to win the trophy.

Lancashire needed only two runs to win the tournament but Hampshire Hawks pacer Ellis kept his nerves and bowled a brilliant slower delivery in which Tom Hartley ran a bye with wicketkeeper Ben McDermott, running to the stumps and dislodged the bails at the keeper's end. Gleeson, meanwhile, was coming back for two having grounded his bat at the non-striker's end, and Hartley set off once he saw Gleeson running towards him.

McDermott ran to the bowler's end and was handed a stump that had been removed in celebration without the wicket being broken Had the match ended in a tie then the team that has lost fewer wickets would have won the match(they had both lost eight), or the team with the higher powerplay score (Lancashire made 60 to Hampshire's 48) would have lifted the trophy.

T20 Blast: Lancashire v Hampshire scorecard

Batting first Hampshire scored 152-8 with Ben McDermott top scoring for the team with 62 runs. Ross Whiteley(22) and Chris Wood (20*) were the other major contributors in the innings. For Lancashire leg spinner Matthew Parkinson picked up 4 wickets conceding just 26 runs in 4 overs. Luke Wood picked up 2 wickets. CHasing 153 for the win, Steven Croft top scored for the team with 36 runs, while the other contributor with the bat were Keaton Jennings(24), Skipper Dane Vilas (23) and Luke Wells (27). For Hampshire, Liam Dawson and James Fuller picked up 2 wickets apiece.