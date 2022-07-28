Team India whitewashed West Indies after winning the rain-hit third ODI match on Thursday. By winning India vs West Indies ODI series, the Men in Blue led by stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian team to complete a whitewash over West Indies in an ODI series in their own backyard. The BCCI shared a video of Team India's emphatic dressing room celebration following the historic triumph.

India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid lead dressing room celebration

Team India registered a 119-run victory over West Indies in a rain-curtailed India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. Following the win, Shikhar Dhawan and Team India coach Rahul Dravid gave a pep talk to the youngsters after which Dhawan brought together the players, coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff together and came up with the 'We are Champions' chant.

From The #TeamIndia Dressing Room!



Head Coach Rahul Dravid & Captain @SDhawan25 applaud 👏 👏 the team post the 3-0 win in the #WIvIND ODI series. 🗣 🗣



Here's a Dressing Room POV 📽 - By @28anand



P.S. Watch out for the end - expect something fun when Shikhar D is around 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/x2j2Qm4XxZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan while addressing the entire team said, "First of all, as a team, we would like to thank the support staff and all of the members who have helped us, really appreciate your support. Well done boys, the batting unit as well as the bowling unit, you guys were amazing, whatever we discussed before this series, that we are a process-oriented team, and you guys have already started taking those steps. I'm sure you guys are going to go a long way."

IND vs WI 3rd ODI highlights

After registering nail-biting victories in the first two matches, Team India were hoping to register a dominating victory in the final ODI. Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first. Dhawan led the team from the front with a fine half century, while Shubamn Gill remained not out on 98 with rain denying him his maiden ton. India finished with 225/3 in 36 overs before the rain intervention.

The match resumed under DLS method with West Indies being asked to chase 257 runs in 35 overs. Mohammed Siraj started with bang picking up two wickets in first over itself. The pacer accounted for the wickets of Kyle Mayers and Sharmarah Brooks. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran did try to get the chase back on track but both the batsmen were dismissed for 42 runs each. West Indies were eventually dismissed for 137 runs. For India Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets for India, while Shardul Thakur picked two wickets. Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna picked one wicket each.