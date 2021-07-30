Dravid Breaks Silence On Becoming Team India's 'full-time' Coach; Says 'not Given Thought'

Rahul Dravid's stint as Team India's head coach came to an end on Thursday, July 29, after the India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series concluded with the hosts winning the T20 series. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. were defeated in the 3rd and final T20 and lost the series 2-1 to Sri Lanka. Earlier, India had won the preceding ODI series 2-1. Team India's defeat in the T20 series came at a time when almost nine players of the visiting squad were into isolation after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID. However, Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan still decided to play the series.

Now, fans are wondering whether Rahul Dravid will give his name for the post of Team India's coach after Ravi Shastri's stint gets over. Following the T20 series loss, Rahul Dravid shed light on his thoughts of becoming the permanent coach of Team India in the upcoming days during a virtual press conference.

Rahul Dravid on becoming Team India's permanent head coach

During the press conference, Rahul Dravid expressed that becoming Team India's head coach on full-time basis throws lots of challenges and he has not thought about it yet.

"I have enjoyed this experience. You know, look, I have not really thought anything far ahead. You know, to be honest with you I am happy doing what I am doing. For me, I haven't given any other thought than this tour and getting through this tour," said Rahul Dravid.

Currently, Rahul Dravid is the National Cricket Academy (NCA) director, and he has successfully coached the India Under-19 side and the India A side. But, the Sri Lankan tour was Dravid's first assignment as the head coach of the India senior team.

Ravi Shastri's contract with BCCI as Team India's coach

Meanwhile, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is currently with the Indian Test team, which lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, and will next take on England in a grueling five-match Test series.

Shastri's contract runs till the end of T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14, and it's not clear whether he would like to reapply considering that his age is 59 and the upper age limit for Indian coach job is set at 60.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20

Exposing India's young batsmen's inability to tackle spin, Sri Lanka conjured up a seven-wicket victory in the deciding third T20 to hand the fancied Asian neighbours a 2-1 series defeat on Thursday.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/9) made the Indians dance to his tunes on his 24th birthday, playing a crucial role in restricting them to a paltry 81 for eight, which is their lowest against the Lankans.

The match was reduced to a no-contest after India's disappointing batting display as off-spinner Akila Danajaya too troubled the batsmen though he did not take any wicket.

The small target gave the hosts the luxury to adopt a cautious approach. They too struggled against the Indian spinners before overhauling the target with 5.3 overs to spare. It is Sri Lanka's first-ever T20 series win over India.

(Image Credits: PTI)