Dravid Reveals 'difficult Conversations' With Players While Dropping Them From Playing XI

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has expressed his thoughts on how he communicates with the Team India players who do not get a place in the team’s playing XI. Dravid spoke in a virtual press conference on the eve of India vs South Africa first Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and provided insights on various topics. India’s tour of South Africa, starting with the Boxing day Test is Dravid’s first away assignment as the head coach of India.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, the head coach was questioned, how he communicates with players like Ishant Sharma, who has played over 100 Test matches for India while deciding to leave him out of playing XI. Replying to the question, Dravid said, “I think the guys have been very good about it. Most guys are professionals. They are all professionals. Sometimes, you must have difficult conversations with players. Anytime telling a player that you are not playing, irrespective of who it is, it is hard”.

'I expect them to be disappointed' says Rahul Dravid

Citing everyone wants to play and be a part of the playing XI, during the media interaction, Dravid added, “All the players are professional in their own ways. This is not the first time they are in this situation. Many of them are in leadership groups for their State teams, some of them are part of senior decision making groups who take such decisions”. Further adding that players understand the situation well, Dravid concluded his answer by saying that he won’t expect everyone to be not disappointed as players succeed in international cricket when they have the urge to play and compete.

Selection dilemma for Virat Kohli-

Dravid made it clear to the reporters that he won’t be revealing the team’s playing XI in the press conference before Kohli announces it during the toss on Sunday. Kohli has the task of choosing between an experienced player like Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer in the batting unit, while he faces a similar situation while choosing the bowling line-up. While Rahane has struggled with the bat recently, Iyer scored a century on his Test debut for India against New Zealand in November. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to feature in the Centurion Test, and Kohli has to choose Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for the third pace bowler’s place.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI