Rahul Dravid Says Smith, Warner Will Give A 'tough Time' To India During 2020 Test Series

Rahul Dravid believes that the presence of Steve Smith and David Warner will make a huge impact when India visit Australia later this year for a four-match Test series. India had won the Test series Down Under during their previous visit in 2018/19. Nonetheless, the Aussies missed the services of Smith and Warner who were handed a 12-month ban from international cricket due to their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier that year.

'Make a huge impact': Rahul Dravid

During an interview with a publication, Dravid went on to say that missing Smith and Warner was a huge thing for Australia because of the impact they have on the current top-ranked Test side. The former Indian skipper then mentioned that the star-studded batting duo are their top two batsmen as they have scored the most number of runs and at the same time, one has also seen how a big impact someone like Smith had on the Ashes even though Warner was out of form as the top-ranked Test batsman was able to carry that series along with Marnus Labuschagne on his own.

'Jammy' then added that both the batsmen will make a huge impact on the Australian team and therefore, it will be a bigger and stiffer challenge for India this time around. Furthermore, the champion batsman also added that even India have got the firepower to compete as they have got top-class players which makes it a good contest as everyone is going to look forward to it.

India Tour of Australia 2020

As per various reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have confirmed that the schedule has been agreed upon by both the cricket boards i.e. the BCCI as well as Cricket Australia (CA). However, the decision has been made taking into consideration that Australia's COVID-19 situation does not worsen, and should that happen, then the one venue option might be brought back.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.