Dravid Talks Adding Balance To Team; Hardik Confirms Whether He Will Return As All-rounder

After a disappointing defeat in the IND vs SA ODI series, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid explained what the side lacked as they look forward to welcoming West Indies in a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series next month.

Meanwhile, ace batter Hardik Pandya also gave an update on his fitness as he looks forward to returning to Team India's side for the forthcoming series.

IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid explains what the team lacked

Rahul Dravid did not hesitate to admit that Team India lacked balance with vital all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja missing in their playing 11. As a result, the Men in Blue lost the ODI series 3-0, with KL Rahul failing to deliver as the captain of the side in his first series.

As quoted by PTI, Rahul Dravid said, "Yeah, we understand the template. Obviously, a large part of the template is also dependent on the balance of your squad. I think if you are a little bit honest, some of the guys who help us balance the squad out and give us those all-round options at Nos 6, 7 and 8 are probably not here, and available for selection. Hopefully, when they (Hardik and Jadeja) come back, it will give us a lot more depth. It allows us then to probably play in a slightly different style."

As Dravid is looking for more depth in the squad, he also made his intention clear of wanting to develop 27-year old Venkatesh Iyer as a sixth bowling option alongside all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. "Idea is to develop people like Venkatesh Iyer as sixth bowling option. Whether it's Venkatesh or whether it's Hardik when he potentially comes back and we have got the option of someone like a Jadeja, who can potentially bat at No 6 in certain times when he is back, that will give us a lot more options," added the 49-year old.

Hardik Pandya issues fitness update

Hardik Pandya has confirmed that he is looking to make a comeback into the Team India side as an all-rounder once again after his recent back injury meant that he could not bowl for the entirety of the IPL 2021 campaign. While he was picked for the T20 World Cup last year, the selectors dropped him from the side, in series, from that point on since he could not be used as an all-rounder.

While speaking on the show Backstage with Boria, Hardik said, "I want to play as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don't know, but my preparations are all about playing as an all-rounder. I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually, the time will say what happens."