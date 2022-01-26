Dravid, Tendulkar Or Dhoni? Chappell Names 'one Of The Sharpest Cricket Minds' He Has Met

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell coached the Indian cricket team for two years and he did come under some criticism for his methods at the time. However, he did lay the foundations for India's victory in the 2007 T20I World Cup. He coached some of Indian cricket's greatest players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh to name a few. In a recent column that he wrote for ESPNcricinfo about how highly structured coaching is not benefiting the game of cricket, he wrote about whom he thought was 'one of the sharpest cricket minds' he has encountered. That player is former Team India skipper MS Dhoni.

Chappell wrote about how in developed countries of the world, cricket has lost the natural environments that were a huge part of the development of players. "The developed cricket countries have lost the natural environments that were a big part of their development structure in bygone eras. In those environments, young cricketers learned from watching good players and then emulating them in pick-up matches with family and friends," Chappell wrote.

He then wrote that in unstructured settings, players develop a natural style while learning to compete against older players, during which they learned 'critical coping and survival skills'. "The Indian subcontinent still has many towns where coaching facilities are rare and youngsters play in streets and on vacant land without the interference of formal coaching. This is where many of their current stars have learned the game," Chappell added.

Greg Chappell names Dhoni as 'one of the sharpest cricket minds' he has met

Chappell then wrote that Dhoni, whom he worked with in India, is an example of a batter who developed his talent and learn to play in that fashion.

"MS Dhoni, with whom I worked in India, is a good example of a batter who developed his talent and learned to play in this fashion. By competing against more experienced individuals on a variety of surfaces early in his development, Dhoni developed the decision-making and strategic skills that have set him apart from many of his peers. His is one of the sharpest cricket minds I have encountered," wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Image: AP/PTI/BCCI.tv